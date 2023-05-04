LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Students at UA Little Rock received a unique teaching experience on the other end of the crime scene tape.

A UA Little Rock forensic anthropology class combed through a crime scene in class.

Students like junior Noah Welch said that the hands-on experience was appreciated.

“I’ve always been the type of learner that actually getting that hands-on experience actually helps a lot more than just sitting there reading about it,” Welch said.

The students later took their evidence back to their crime lab to recreate the scene and examine it for DNA.