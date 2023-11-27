LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The U.S. Army is getting help from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock to fight one of its battles in which warfare is not on air, land or sea, but online.

The partnership announced Monday comes in the form of a $5,000,000 grant. Its goal is to detect and combat bad actors online who are trying to manipulate how and what populations think.

The funding will enable UA Little Rock to expand its capabilities with new tech and additional manpower in the Collaboration for Social Media and Online Behavioral Studies (COSMOS) Research Center.

“War is on the social media platforms,” COSMOS Research Center graduate assistant Mano Har explained.

When using a phone or computer, one may not even know there’s a battle happening on the screen. What someone sees on their feed, recommended to them, or as a top comment is all placed there because of an algorithm. All of which Dr. Nitin Agarwal, the Maulden-Entergy Chair, Distinguished Professor, and director of COSMOS Research Center at UA Little Rock, said can be manipulated.

“As the malicious behaviors are evolving, the tools need to catch up,” Agarwal said.

UA Little Rock’s COSMOS student research uses artificial intelligence and other tools to digest large amounts of social media data. That information is put in models to find the patterns and create tools attempting to get ahead of those who would exploit the biases in algorithms to further narratives and agendas.

“That can influence the behaviors of the target of the population, the beliefs of a target population without even sending the troops,” Agarwal said.

The arms race has become so intense that this year NATO listed Cognitive Warfare as the sixth domain of fighting joining air, land, sea, space and cyber. With the $5 million U.S. Army grant, over a dozen new student researchers will be using the fastest tech to join the fight.

Specifically, the award will provide support for high-speed computational servers that are necessary to support the processing of large volumes of multimodality data, which includes text, image, video, audio, reach, engagement, metadata, and interactions. It is also expected to fund around 15 student research positions, several postdoctoral research fellowships, and data engineer positions.

“To be a part of, a very small part of, this research really excites me,” Har said.

U.S. defense groups are interested in the work because it helps to identify how adversaries are promoting certain narratives via social media, how such narratives resonate with the target audience, and how those narratives can be combated.

Through the tools COSMOS develops training exercises will be conducted to enhance the U.S. workforce with skills in big data analytics, data management, machine learning and artificial intelligence with applications in security.

“Everyone has a voice, but that voice could be amplified using certain types of tactics like bots, trolls, certain kinds of coordinated behaviors, AI and so on,” Agarwal said. “So such kinds of tactics need to be dealt with, and these are evolving more rapidly than our capabilities.”

COSMOS Research Center was created in Little Rock in 2014 entirely for Social Media and Online Behavioral Studies. According to their website, this is the third largest grant COSMOS has been awarded to date. This research project runs through 2025.