Two Arkansas high school seniors receive inaugural track scholarship on Sunday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Two central Arkansas high school seniors received the inaugural student athletic scholarships Sunday afternoon at Rock City Running in Little Rock.

Benton High School senior Emma Selph and Greenbrier High School senior Thane Johnson were presented with the 2021 Bill Torrey’s Rock City Running and Kinco Constructors Student-Athlete Scholarship.

“As a runner, receiving this scholarship from local businesses is a highlight of my senior year,” said Selph, “I committed to run track and cross country at UCA further pursuing my running passion.”

Both athletes receive a check for $1250, running shoes from Hoka One One and a Garmin Forerunner 45 GPS watch.

“I’ve run track for 6 years and to receive this recognition is a great way to celebrate hard work,” said Johnson who will attend the University of Arkansas in the fall. “Thank you to those who made this scholarship money possible. It’s really special to have a local business give back like this.”

Bill Torrey, the owner of Rock City Running, encouraged both runners to pay it forward and invest in the future of others when they are in the business world.

Both students were chosen out of more than two dozen applications from central Arkansas seniors.

Details for the 2022 Student Athlete Scholarship will be released later this fall