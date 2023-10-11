LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A documentary addressing what is being called the literacy crisis is screening Wednesday night in Little Rock.

The film “The Right to Read” traces the efforts of an NAACP activist, a teacher and two families as they work to build literacy in children.

The film will screen at 6 p.m.Wednesday at Ron Robinson Theater followed by a discussion with executive producer LeVar Burton, director Jenny Mackenzie, education advocate Kymyona Burk and Little Rock School District superintendent Jermall Wright at 8:05 p.m.

Burk spoke with KARK 4 News about the importance of literacy and the literacy crisis, which she said grew worse during the coronavirus pandemic. Burk cited the Arkansas LEARNS Act as legislation working to address literacy.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that only 35% of Arkansas students can read at grade level when she began promoting LEARNS, which was passed by the legislature this year. The legislation includes funding for literacy coaches and requirements for student literacy standards.

The film will also be available online at Arkansas.TheRightToReadFilm.org with free access until Oct. 12.