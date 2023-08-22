LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This school year, some students are trading in backpacks for laptops by attending a virtual school rather than a traditional one.

Daniel Cisar, middle school assistant principal at Arkansas Connections Academy, joined KARK 4 News to talk about the full-time online school.

Arkansas Connections Academy is an online, tuition-free public school in Bentonville that serves K-12 students across the state. Cisar said that students will have a more flexible schedule that other schools, giving them the opportunity to participate in other activities.

Students who attend the school would have a live session with their teacher and assigned lessons on a planner daily.

To cater to socialization for students, Cisar said the school has two major field trips throughout the year. This year, students will take trips to Magic Springs in Hot Springs and The Little Rock Zoo. He also said that two to three field trips are offered a month for students in different regions.

For more information on Arkansas Connections Academy, visit ConnectionsAcademy.com.