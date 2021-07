LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock School District has now returned to local control after being under state control for the past six years.

At a meeting Thursday, the State Board of Education unanimously voted to release LRSD back to local control.

The vote Thursday released the district from level five intensive support and lifts the restrictions of the Little Rock School District School Board.

Superintendent Michael Poore tweeted that Thursday is a “momentous day” for the district.