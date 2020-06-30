State Board of Education grants waivers to carry out both in-class and online instruction

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Arkansas schools now have more flexibility as they plan for the fall in the midst of the pandemic.
The State Board of Education granted waivers to 260 school districts and charter systems, allowing them to be able to carry out both in-classroom and online instruction.
The board voted 5-1 to approve the waivers, which go into effect Wednesday.
LATEST POSTS:
- Democrats unveil federal action plan for climate crisis, Republicans see it as over-ambitious
- House Democrats unveil climate action plan, Rep. Castor leading charge
- UCA exchange student arrested, accused of rape
- Health officials: COVID spread will slow if everyone uses masks
- Lawmakers call on Trump to do more following briefing on Russian bounties