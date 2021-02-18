Simmons First Foundation awards grant to UAPB

Pine Bluff, Ark. – The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) has been awarded a $25,000 grant by the Simmons First Foundation for a new project aimed at improving students’ knowledge of biological concepts and scientific inquiry.

The new initiative, Project Experiment and Dissection, will provide valuable training for UAPB graduate students as they work alongside Pine Bluff High School teachers to deliver science curriculum to students.

“UAPB, Pine Bluff High School, and Simmons Bank are taking a giant step towards building an infrastructure that inspires and produces scientists,” said Dr. Wanda Newell, dean of UAPB’s School of Education.

UAPB graduate students will help conduct more than 30 hands-on, interactive biology lab sessions and provide a comprehensive understanding of science for high school students. The project will provide high school students the necessary tools and knowledge to excel in higher-level courses.

“I am excited about this grant and what it brings to our students here,” said Dr. Reginald Wilson, principal at Pine Bluff High School. “This opportunity will provide more hands-on experiences for students to better understand science concepts and increase their interest in the field.”

“This initiative is another example of how UAPB optimizes its service mission for supporting local teachers and collaborating with P-12 stakeholders,” said Dr. Bruce McGowan, graduate coordinator for the School of Education. “This timely funding from the Simmons First Foundation allows the School of Education to continue its role of not only preparing our graduate students to teach in local schools but equip our educators with the right tools to produce ‘college-ready’ students.”