Razorbacks register record-breaking graduation success rate

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.- According to a report released this week by the NCAA, student-athletes have combined to earn the top graduation success rate (GSR) in the history of the Razorback program for the second-consecutive year.

In a news release sent Tuesday, officials with the University of Arkansas say Razorback student-athletes that entered school in 2013 earned a GSR of 85%, which is the highest GSR in school history.

Officials say the previous record was 84% and was earned last year.

According to officials, the latest GSR marked the 12th-consecutive rate of more than 70% by Razorback student-athletes. It is also the fifth consecutive year the GSR has been 78% or higher. This year was the third time the GSR has reached 80%, according to the news release.

Officials say the GSR was developed as an improved measurement tool for tracking student-athletes’ academic progress leading toward graduation.

U of A officials say the university has steadily improved its GSR rate since the measurement was implemented 16 years ago. The initial rate 16 years ago was 60%, according to the news release.

Razorback Athletics Graduation Success Rates

Year (Cohort) GSR

2005 (1998) 60

2006 (1999) 64

2007 (2000) 66

2008 (2001) 68

2009 (2002) 70

2010 (2003) 72

2011 (2004) 73

2012 (2005) 72

2013 (2006) 74

2014 (2007) 76

2015 (2008) 76

2016 (2009) 78

2017 (2010) 80

2018 (2011) 79

2019 (2012) 84

2020 (2013) 85

University officials say in the 2019-2020 academic year, 107 Razorback student-athletes paved their names onto Senior Walk as graduates of the University of Arkansas.

The program has averaged more than 100 graduates a year in the past five years, according to officials.

“Thanks to the dedicated efforts of our student-athletes, coaches and members of our academic support team, our program continues to see record-setting results in NCAA graduation success rate and other academic benchmarks,” Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek said. “From the time student-athletes arrive on campus, we work with them to sustain progress in their academic journey on the path to graduation. We have made tremendous progress and must continue to focus on our goal of ensuring every student-athlete, who exhausts his or her athletic eligibility, leaves our program with a degree from the University of Arkansas.”

