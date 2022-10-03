Across the state there are thousands of seniors who will graduate in May. Dr. Sonja Wright-Mcmurray with the Division of Career and Technical Education talked about ways to boost graduates’ odds of success.

The Arkansas College Application Campaign is a program designed to help students in the state pursue a postsecondary education, apprenticeship training, and/or going to the military.

From Oct. 3 to Nov. 18, career coaches and counselors at 90 high schools across the state will assist seniors with starting early to begin the process of determining a plan after graduating.

For more information on the program, visit DCTE.ADE.Arkansas.gov.