LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A student organization on the UA Little Rock campus observed the numerically significant Pi Day Tuesday.

The Tau Beta Pi chapter at UA Little Rock put on a Pi Day celebration on campus, hoping to raise funds for campus organizations and lift some spirits.

The celebration featured grilled food, games of skill and even a few pies being tossed at faculty.

“It’s good. It’s great to see things happening on campus. I know a lot of our fellow peers have complained that ever since COVID happened we don’t have much of a life going on on campus,” student Andrea Vargas said.

Pi Day is annually celebrated on March 14 because it numerically represents 3.14, the first three digits of the mathematical constant pi.

Pi is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter, roughly equal to 3.14.