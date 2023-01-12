LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – For Arkansas Representatives on the Education Committee, Thursday’s meeting marked the beginning of the twice-weekly gatherings that will help decide the future of education law. For two students, it was the start of what they hope will be a fruitful career in a classroom.

Students in Dr. Charity Smith Allen’s educational psychology course at Philander Smith College attended Thursday’s meeting. Their assignment was to take notes and meet the committee’s leaders.

“It was interesting,” college junior Chinesa Taylor said. “I thought it was really cool.”

Jireh Cox, a senior who hopes to one day teach third grade, said this was a unique opportunity for the first day of class.

“These people are making decisions for the future generations,” Cox said. “It’s not just about what they’re learned but what they can bring to the table.”

Allen said bringing her students to the Capitol helped them make connections that could help when they graduate and give them a chance to see how bills are written.

“I want them to see how this law was made,” Allen said. “It wasn’t just made haphazardly or in isolation. People really thought about it.”

No bills were taken up Thursday. The committee will meet each Tuesday and Thursday during the general session.