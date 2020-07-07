PCSSD volunteers contribute nearly 150,000 hours in service

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release)– Unfortunately like so many things this year, the annual volunteer banquet was canceled this year due to a global pandemic. However, prior to COVID-19 sweeping through our state, we had hundreds of volunteers dedicate their time and energy to students in Pulaski County Special School District.

Our PALS, people assisting local schools, are an integral part of the PCSSD community. Our volunteers are parents, grandparents, retirees, business volunteers and partners, police departments and so much more. Volunteers help with a wide variety of tasks to keep the school functioning and assist in each student’s success. During the 2019-2020 school year, our PCSSD volunteers contributed 146,000 hours to our schools, despite closing the doors in mid-March. Those hours of service are valued at more than 3.7 million dollars!

Every year, there are four categories of awards given out to the district volunteers. Those categories recognize service at the elementary, middle and high school levels as well as an overall district-wide volunteer winner.

Retta Patrick Awards: The Retta Patrick Awards are presented to individuals who have contributed the highest number of volunteer hours in the district’s elementary and high school level. The elementary school volunteer with the most hours (1,309) is Bette Dellinger from Crystal Hill Elementary. The high school volunteer with the most hours (1,674 hours) is Faustine Smith from Mills High School. Dellinger and Smith both won this award last year.



Bob Reynolds Awards: Bob Reynolds Awards are given to the individual who has contributed the most volunteer hours in the district’s middle schools and to the middle school with the most volunteer hours per student. The middle school volunteer with the most hours (453 hours) Monica Smith from Joe T. Robinson Middle School. The middle school with the most volunteer hours per student (23 hours per student) from Joe T. Robinson Middle School. Robinson Middle won the award for most volunteer hours per student last year as well.



Harold Measel Awards: Harold Measel Awards are awarded to the elementary and high schools with the highest number of volunteer hours per student. The elementary school with the most hours per student (41) is Baker Elementary. The high school with the most hours per student (14) is Maumelle High School. Maumelle High School doubled their volunteer hours per student compared to last year.