PCSSD teacher recognized as Educator of the Year

SHERWOOD, Ark.- A William Jefferson Clinton Elementary School special education teacher has been named a recipient of the Alma J. Washington Educator of the Year award for 2021.

Erika Evans has been teaching for 26 years, with 20 of those years being at William Jefferson Clinton Elementary. Evans was also appointed by Governor Asa Hutchinson as a board member with the Division of Services for the Blind Department of Workforce Services.

Evans will be recognized at the fourth annual Oscar Washington Jr. Awards Ceremony on April 17. The event will be held virtually, with a video awards show that features the 10 scholarship recipients and five Alma J. Washington Educator of the Year recipients.

The Oscar Washington Jr. Educational Fund has recognized four educators in Arkansas since the creation of the Alma J. Washington Educator of the Year Award in 2020. The four Arkansas recipients include Philip Carlock (Stephens Elementary), Mable Washington Bynum (North Little Rock School District), Gwendolyn Diane Jones (Little Rock School District) and Nancy Rousseau (Little Rock Central High School).