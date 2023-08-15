PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – The Pulaski County Special School District is stressing the importance of school zone safety after a security officer was hit and killed while directing traffic on the first day of school.

Security officer Victor Montgomery was hit by a car during the Monday morning school traffic on Highway 10 between Joe T. Robinson High School and Joe T. Robinson Elementary School.

Officials with PCSSD said that there have been crashes on the highway in the past, but Monday’s crash was the first time a school employee had been hit.

“You’ve got to slow down when you’re in a school zone to prevent these kinds of tragedies,” PCSSD executive director of communications Jessica Duff said.

The district released a statement Monday following the deadly crash, saying:

It is imperative for motorists to slow down in school zones. There are three schools within walking distance of each other in this area of Highway 10/Cantrell Road. There is absolutely no reason for any motorist to drive above the speed limit in this area any time day, much less during school drop off and pick up time. This could have been avoided if motorists were more attentive and aware of their surroundings while driving in school zones. Pulaski County Special School District

There are laws for school zones in place to prevent tragic incidents from happening.

As a reminder, a driver can not text or talk on the phone in a school zone unless they are using a Bluetooth device. A driver must slow down to 25 miles per hour if children are present and if a bus stops and displays flashing lights, the driver must stop as well.