PCSSD holds public hearing to discuss application for conversion charter school

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark.- The Pulaski County Special School District is holding a public hearing Monday evening to discuss their application for a conversion charter school.
The meeting is being held Monday night at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom.
According to the district’s website, “Driven Academy will be a new Local Education Agency (LEA) that will be able to serve students in homeschool or are homebound due to health or social-emotional issues.”
To take part in the meeting, click here.
