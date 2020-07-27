PCSSD holds public hearing to discuss application for conversion charter school

Education
PULASKI COUNTY, Ark.- The Pulaski County Special School District is holding a public hearing Monday evening to discuss their application for a conversion charter school.

The meeting is being held Monday night at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom.

According to the district’s website, “Driven Academy will be a new Local Education Agency (LEA) that will be able to serve students in homeschool or are homebound due to health or social-emotional issues.”

