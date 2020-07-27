PCSSD holds public hearing to discuss application for conversion charter school

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (News Release) – A $194.7 million grant from the Walton Family Charitable Support Foundation will establish the University of Arkansas Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research (I3R), transforming the research, innovation and economic development culture of the university. The grant is one of the largest single private gifts ever given to a university for advancing research and economic development and counts toward the $1.25 billion goal set for Campaign Arkansas, the university’s capital campaign.

“All transformational solutions start with questions,” said University of Arkansas Chancellor Joseph E. Steinmetz. “How does the University of Arkansas distinguish itself as a great research university among a sea of great and distinguished universities? How do we do that in a way that drives economic development and creates clear avenues for industry involvement? How do we ultimately change the culture of collaboration in such a way that it advances the research and commercialization profile and production of the university? And how do we change the way we do science on campus?