NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A new partnership between Shorter College and the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement is aiming to promote diversity and create paths for future leaders in the workplace.

Officials with the BSEE and the historically Black college signed a Memorandum of Understanding that aims to promote information sharing, provide opportunities for students to learn about careers at BSEE and to develop relationships to support recruitment.

BSEE officials said that the agreement will provide students opportunities to learn about BSEE’s workplace platforms, including science and technology, engineering, computer science and mathematics.

Officials said that BSEE will also help educate students about human resource professions, administrative areas, equal employment opportunity professions and generalist fields.

According to BSEE’s website, the agency works to promote safety, protect the environment and has a strong focus on reducing risk in the offshore industry.

For more information on the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, visit BSEE.gov. To learn more about Shorter College, visit ShorterCollege.edu.