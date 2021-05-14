New scholarship honors Bearden, Ark. teacher taken by COVID-19

BEARDEN, Ark. – A Bearden man is honoring his late wife’s memory with a scholarship in her name.

Francine Worthen passed away from COVID-19 in December. Her widower, Alvis, said she taught special education in the Bearden Public Schools for more than 10 years.

“She was so dedicated,” he said.

On Friday, Alvis and his son John gifted a student with the $1,000 Francine Worthen Scholarship.

“We just thought this would be a good thing to remember her by,” Alvis explained. “My family and I had established this scholarship to honor the memory of Francine Worthen, my lovely wife of 52 years.”

Robert Jackson said he was honored to be the first recipient of the scholarship and shared his memories of the long-time teacher.

“She dedicated her life to education, so I knew she wanted to give back,” he said, adding that he plans on attending the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and majoring in business management.

The Worthens plan on giving away the Francine Worthen Scholarship for many more years, honoring Francine, all while giving the gift of education.

“She would think, ‘Well, I’m not that important,’” Alvis said. “She was very modest, but her students really loved her.”