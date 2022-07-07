RUSSELLVILLE, Ark – The Arkansas Tech ROTC program has a new officer in charge.

Captain Larry Boggs, a 12-year military veteran, now heads the program and will emphasize practical experience and knowledge for the cadets in his charge.

“I want to show them what it’s actually like to be a lieutenant your first two years in the Army,” Boggs said. “ROTC gives you a broad scope of everything the Army is. As a lieutenant, you need to know how to take your troops out to the field, how to train your troops and how to do basic tactics. That’s what their NCOs [non-commissioned officers] are going to look for in them as a young lieutenant…how tactically sound are you, and can you move your troops from assembly area to ambush site? We want to make sure that when they get to a unit they know how to take care of soldiers and how to move tactically.”

Academically, Boggs is assistant professor of military science. He had previously served at North Carolina’s Fort Bragg. As his time at Fort Bragg ended, he was provided with a list of 30-to-40 potential assignments for the next step in his Army career and chose ATU.

“I love the Army,” Boggs said. “The Army has given me a great opportunity in life. I came from a blue-collar family background. I’ve enjoyed every bit of my 12 years. It’s given me and my family a lot of opportunity.”

Boggs enlisted in the U.S. Army after two years as a student at the University of South Carolina. He commissioned through the U.S. Army Officer Candidate School and went on to gain additional military schooling in disciplines such as combat, military police, air assault, airborne, anti-terrorism and unit movement.

A veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom, Boggs’ military decorations and badges include the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. He is a veteran of the Afghanistan War.

He completed his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice through Ashford University and earned a Master of Arts degree in business and organization security management from Webster University.

Founded in 1952, the U.S. Army ROTC program at ATU allows graduates who complete the program to pursue a commission as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army.

Seven ATU ROTC grads have achieved the rank of General while pursuing a military career.