New program gives LRSD parents a chance to get free smart thermometer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Some local parents trying to track their children’s health now have a chance to get a free tool to help with that effort.

The Little Rock School District has partnered with Kinsa Health to give smart thermometers to families in the district.

The Kinsa smart thermometer comes with an app that has real-time symptom checks as well as COVID-19 screening questions.

The thermometers are funded by Kinsa’s FLUency school health program in an effort to decrease the spread of illnesses in schools.

Parents with a student in the Little Rock School District and who want one of these thermometers just need to text the word “FLUency” to 900900 and follow the instructions.