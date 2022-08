LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – There are always new expectations when it comes to getting ready for a new school year, but 2022 also brings a new LRSD superintendent.

Dr. Jermall Wright joined Claire Kreuz on KARK 4 News at 12:30 to discuss his plans for the upcoming school year and the expectations that he brings with him.

Wright also talks about how his first few weeks have been as he grows into not only his new role, but a new state.