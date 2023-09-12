LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Makers, artists and engineers are returning to Little Rock for a one-day event this weekend.

Kendall Thornton with the Museum of Discovery and Yendel Jones with Delta Dental of Arkansas stopped by Arkansas Today to talk about Tinkerfest and highlight some of the activities that will be available.

More than 60 activities are planned for the event, including robot races, drone demonstrations, wood-burning art, car take-aparts and seeing what it looks like to be a dentist.

Tinkerfest will be hosted outside the Museum of Discovery from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or online. More information on Tinkerfest can be found online at MuseumofDiscovery.org.