Mt. Pine school district issues mask mandate after dealing with COVID-19 issues

Mt. Pine, Ark. — Another Arkansas school district has issued a mask mandate for students and faculty this time coming after several students are quarantining due to COVID-19.

Just one and half weeks into the new school year and the Mt. Pine school district has nearly 1/3 of its students learning from home after many have had to quarantine due to COVID-19.

The Mt. Pine Superintendent Bobby Applegate took to Facebook Wednesday to announce that starting Thursday, all students K-12 and all staff will be required to wear a mask indoors.

This will be a mandate for the next 30 days and be re-evaluated on Sept. 30.

The superintendent notes that if a parent doesn’t want their student to wear a mask in school they should enroll them into the virtual learning program.

