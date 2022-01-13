More school districts added to pink, purple zones on ACHI’s map for new COVID-19 infections

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement announced on January 13 that the number of school districts with new infection rates of 0.5% over a 14-day period remained at 226. However, the number of districts with infection rates of more than 1% increased by 10, and the number of districts with more than 2% increased by three.

According to a news release from ACHI, the analysis adds two days’ worth of new data since ACHI released a special report on January 10.

The total number of school districts with 14-day infection rates of 0.5% is unchanged from the special report.

Beginning with its special report on January 10, ACHI added a new color, pink, to the maps on the dashboard to signify an infection rate of 200 or more new known infections per 10,000 district residents over the past 14 days, or at least 2% of the district’s population.

ACHI says in some districts, nearly 5% of residents in the local community are known to be infected.

Fayetteville and Farmington school districts are among the districts to be marked pink on ACHI’s map.

Districts with 100 or more new cases per 10,000 residents, or 1%, over a 14-day period are marked as purple on ACHI’s map.

The previous record for school districts with 14-day COVID-19 infection rates of more than 0.5% was 201, which was reached in January 2021 and again in August 2021.

Of the 226 districts with 14-day infection rates of 50 or more new known infections per 10,000 residents, 48 districts have 50 to 99 which is marked red on ACHI’s map. 120 districts are marked purple on the map, and 58 districts are marked pink.

The infection rates reported by ACHI are based on infections among community residents living within the geographical boundaries of each school district and not only on cases among school employees and students.

According to ACHI, infection rates and counts are not reported for districts with fewer than five reported infections to reduce the possibility of identifying individuals. School district counts do not include infections among incarcerated populations, in nursing homes, or in human development centers, the release said.

Known infections include confirmed and probable cases. Probable cases are based on verbal reporting and antigen test results, as identified by the Department of Health. Reported rates do not include results from at-home testing, which could lead to a higher number of infections than reported.

ACHI says it also updated the maps and tables on its website displaying vaccination rates by public school district, community, and ZIP code, using Department of Health data current as of January 8.

23 school districts have achieved vaccination rates of at least 50% of district residents. Bentonville has 61%.