MONTICELLO, Ark.- The Monticello School District will have a virtual day Monday.

According to a notice from Superintendent Sandra Lanehart, “The District will observe the same procedures that are followed on Virtual Fridays.”

On Monday morning, KARK/FOX16 viewer C Birchfield sent the following photos of snow in Monticello:



Snow in Monticello (Photo Courtesy: C Birchfield)

