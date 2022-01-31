MAYFLOWER, Ark – Students in Mayflower could be spending fewer days in the classroom next year.

Mayflower Public Schools is considering changing its class schedule to follow a 4-day week.

“We’re just trying to make ourselves more competitive,” said Mayflower Public Schools Superintendent Andy Chisum.

Chisum says Mayflower, like many other school districts, is experiencing a teacher shortage. The district says a four-day week may help appeal to future teachers.

“It’s hard for us to compete salary-wise with some of our neighbors that border us,” Chisum said.

For students, the change would mean 90 extra minutes per day and a dismal time of about 4 p.m.

Daren Davis is a parent of two in the district. He says he’s concerned his children’s basketball schedule will impact their time in the classroom.

“When they have away games, the majority of the time, they would have to leave school at 2 p.m. or 2:30 p.m.,” Davis said. “So, if they’re going to have school be longer, they’re just going to have to miss more.”

Davis says he’s against the proposal for his seventh-graders and parents who can’t leave their kids home alone for an extra day.

“If they’re paying for any childcare, that’s going to be a lot more money out of their pockets,” Davis said.

The district says it believes the shorter week would increase attendance, giving parents the opportunity to schedule doctor’s appointments on the day off.

“For the younger kids, I could see it being beneficial for them to have more time at home,” Mayflower parent Waylon Biggs said.

The district says the new schedule would not impact holidays or summer breaks.

Chism says the district will have an open meeting for parents to share their thoughts Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Mayflower High School cafeteria, weather permitting.

Chism hopes to have the board vote on the proposal by its February 7 meeting.