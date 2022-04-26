LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock School District decided Thursday night to move forward in its search for a new superintendent.

During a special meeting, the LRSD school board voted in taking the next steps with Dr. Jermall Wright.

Wright is one of the top two candidates the board has been considering in the replacement of current Superintendent Michael Poore.

Poore announced his retirement in December, stating that he will be retiring at the end of the current school year.

Dr. Wright currently serves as the superintendent for the Mississippi Achievement School District.

He also has served with the Birmingham Public Schools as Chief Academic and Accountability Officer and as a principal in Washington D.C. and Jacksonville, Florida.

The other candidate under consideration is Dr. George ‘Eric” Thomas of Virginia.