LRSD students invited to interactive Zoofari

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Little Rock School District students are invited to check out the new interactive Zoofari Virtual Summer Camp starting June 15.

“African Adventure” camps are June 15-19 and July 13-17. Campers will learn all about predators, plant-eaters and the people who work to protect them. Each “African Adventures” camp includes a chance to meet the zoo’s veterinarian.

“Wild Discoveries” camps are June 22-26 and July 20-24. Campers will learn about animal discoveries from around the world and be engaged with how they can help conserve the natural world. Each “Wild Discoveries” camp includes a guided tour of the aquarium at the Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.

“Super-small and Spectacular” camp are June 29- July 3 and July 27-31. Campers will uncover the secrets of smaller animals and the important roles they play in our world.

“Home Sweet Habitat” camp is July 6-10. Campers will learn how animals act naturally wild in their homes at the zoo and experience up-close animal encounters.

The virtual summer camp is geared towards 5 to 10-year-olds.

One registration can be for the whole family.

Live and interactive online learning will be guided by Little Rock Zoo staff from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. There will be activities such as a guided tour of zoo exhibits and classroom activities. The online days allow for time to be active.

On Tuesday and Thursday, there are special “no-screen time” activities for campers to do with their families.

Each week of camp provides small class sizes so the group can talk to one another, animal encounters and a chance to interact with zoo staff.

In order to take part in the camp, participants will need a device with a screen and a camera on the same side as the screen, internet capable of streaming video and a free login to Zoom. Officials recommend a desktop computer, laptop or tablet.

Officials say it’s okay if the camper cannot attend every day.

Scholarships are available. For more information on scholarships, click here.

If you have questions, email bkutsch@littlerock.gov.