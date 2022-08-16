LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With students returning to campuses, the Little Rock School District is making sure their security officers are prepared for anything.

Officers underwent “CRAS”, also known as “Civilian Response to an Active Shooter”, training on Tuesday.

The training involved going over the typical “Run-Hide-Fight” plan should there be an emergency.

They also had “Stop the Bleed” tourniquet training for all security forces on campuses.

LRSD Director of Security Ron Self said it takes all hands on deck to keep students safe, including their partners off campus.

“Community awareness is always a part of it and that’s why we value our partnership with LRPD,” Self said. “We have a great partnership with the SROs they provide for our campus which helps us with that.”

This is an annual refresher course done for all LRSD officers to make sure they’re as updated as possible on practices and protocols for students.