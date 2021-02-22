LRSD in virtual classes Monday, 5 schools closed for the week due to winter storm damage

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock students remained in virtual learning Monday, with some students looking at an even longer stint out of class due to damage to facilities from last week’s winter storms.

In a release from the Little Rock School Districts, parents were informed that students in five schools – Cloverdale Middle, Jefferson Elementary, Pulaski Heights Elementary, Pulaski Heights Middle and Watson Elementary – would remain in virtual classes through the end of the week.

The principals, assistant principals and custodial staffs of the rest of the buildings in the district were set to report to the schools Monday morning to assess the damage to their buildings and make repairs.

District officials said they hope to provide an update on the status of the closed school buildings by the end of the week.