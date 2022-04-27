LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock School District is now one step closer to finding their newest leader.

School board members decided on a final candidate during Tuesday night’s special school board meeting, debating for more than two hours in an executive session.

Leaders ultimately chose to take the next steps with Dr. Jermall Wright of Mississippi, one of two top candidates the board was considering along with Dr. George “Eric” Thomas of Virginia.

All that’s left of the hiring process are final background checks and contract negotiations, steps members hope to complete by next week so Dr. Wright can be finalized.

If voted in, Dr. Wright will come to Little Rock from the Mississippi Achievement School District but has experience as an educator in Florida, DC, Denver, and Alabama.

During a special board meeting called on April 18th, Wright was able to pitch himself to educators and parents of LRSD, laying out his achievements and hopes for the future.

He says one goal is to make sure every student is represented and cared for, regardless of background.

“We’ve got to create a culture within our district and within our schools to where every student feels they have a connection to someone,” Wright explained when asked about equity and diversity.

Wright hopes to replace current superintendent Mike Poore once he retires at the end of this school year.