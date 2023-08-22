LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock School District officials said students from one school are having class at home Tuesday in an effort to stay cool after an air conditioner problem.

Students at Parkview Arts and Science Magnet High School will use an AMI day after school officials said the air in the building wasn’t working Tuesday morning.

Officials said parents were notified around 8:30 a.m., shortly after they realized the air wasn’t working due to the chiller going out.

Officials said that students who were already on campus are being sent home.

School officials said they do not have an expected time on when the air will be repaired.