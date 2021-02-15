Little Rock schools to go virtual for the rest of the week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Students in the Little Rock School District will not be heading back to the classroom this week.

District officials announced Monday that due to the expected extreme amounts of snow and record low temperatures, all classes would be held virtually through the end of this week.

New class material will be presented on Tuesday and Wednesday, while Thursday and Friday will be used to catch up on assignments, seek additional assistance from teachers and “have a little fun” once students have their work done.

The district offices, which were already closed Monday due to the inclement weather, will remain closed Tuesday. Faculty and staff are asked to check in with their supervisors about remote work access.

Record levels of snow fell Sunday and Monday, and even more snow is expected Wednesday and Thursday.