Little Rock schools begin ‘virtual’ Friday sessions for all students

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Students in Little Rock are working from home Friday as the Little Rock School District kicked off the district’s Virtual Day plan.

The new effort will see students still having a full day of instruction, but the teaching will take place through the district’s virtual systems.

There are still some facility operations happening at schools. Teachers will work from their schools, and students do have the option of coming to the buildings, though if they do, they will still be working virtually.

School bus systems will still be running, and breakfast and lunch service will still be offered.

Superintendent Mike Poore offered more information on the plan in an online video.

