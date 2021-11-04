Little Rock School District plans improvements after voters give green light

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Voters in Little Rock gave the green light to the Little Rock School District to restructure their bonds to help improve school buildings.

LRSD says they plan to use $300 million in construction funds to update school buildings and in some cases, build new ones altogether.

More than 75 percent of voters at the polls Tuesday night approved a plan to spruce up Little Rock schools.

“Goodness gracious, couldn’t be more thankful to the city supporting this plan,” said school board member Jeff Wood.

LRSD school board president Vicki Hatter says the vote speaks to the city’s commitment to its students.

“Little Rock cares about a strong, thriving public education system,” Hatter said.

Here’s where all that money will go.

“85 million dollars going into the Southwest community to replace Cloverdale Middle School,” Wood said.

A new K-8 building will replace McClellan High School.

There are also plans for a new high school in West Little Rock, to deal with the area’s continued growth.

“We have top-notch competition and we have to deliver a top-notch product out there,” Wood said.

They’ll also renovate Central High School.

“To get rid of portable buildings, to revitalize the athletic facilities there at our flagship high school,” Wood said.

Improvements will also be made to Parkview Arts and Science Magnet High School.

“For a school that we want to be the best performing arts high school in Arkansas, this is our chance to deliver them a facility to do that,” Wood said.

Dozens of other campuses will also see improvements.

The district said it’s prioritizing buildings because when they look better, kids feel better.

“It does play a role in the environment, it plays a role in how they feel,” Hatter said.

“It’ll energize them, put a pep in their step when they walk in the doors,” Wood said.

Construction on the new Cloverdale school will begin at the start of the new year.

LRSD says the $300 million will be issued over a three-year period to update their facilities.