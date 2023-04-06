LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock School District on Thursday held its first-ever STEM Showcase.

Hundreds of students, K through 12, crowded the Henderson Instructional Resource Center to have their projects and exhibits voted on.

The categories included problem-solving, creativity, collaboration, digital literacy and engineering design.

The goal was to teach kids to think outside of the box and to show them that the sky is the limit.

“Don’t let people tell you no. Always ask why. Always ask why not. You can do that,” LRSD STEM Director Jennifer Beasley said. “And, this is their takeaway to spark them to say, hey you know what engineers don’t — they’re not in my house but I can be one.”

The Museum of Discovery, Arkansas Economics and the Arkansas STEM Coalition also participated with exhibits of their own.