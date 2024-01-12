LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After ending the previous year in a $6.9 million deficit, the Little Rock School District is now working on coming up with a budget reduction plan to cut as much as $15 million in expenses.

The draft plan and timeline for the cuts were presented to the district board for discussion during a meeting Thursday. Details of the proposal highlighted several LRSD employees who would be out of a job if approved.

The plan has about 34-41 school-based positions that will be reduced.The closing of Little Rock West and the reduction of multiple positions are estimated to save about $11 million, according to the plan. The exact position that will be reduced were not mentioned during the meeting.

LRSD Superintendent Jermall Wright noted that the plan is not yet fully developed.

“Some stuff we can’t bring to you now because we have to go through the actual course selection and master scheduling process,” Wright said. “So as things occur, we will bring the specific list to the board for you to see.”

In terms of district office position reductions, 14 – 18 positions were identified for elimination, two positions were identified for repurposing with shorter contract terms and one new position has been added.

The board will be presented with the list of specific positions on January 25 for approval.

School officials said a decrease in enrollment played a major factor in this budget decision. Zone 5 board member Vicki Hatter wanted to know the process in selecting which positions would be reduced.

Wright explained that for elementary schools the district looked back over the past 10 years, found out where it worked and plan to base it off that. As for middle and high schools, the changes will be based off enrollment as well as scheduling.

“As we are finalizing those schedules, we will know how many teachers position we will need and know how many we won’t need,” the superintendent said.

The biggest section of reduction are teachers, paraprofessional and secretarial positions.

The plan states that the district is “targeting the elimination of current vacant teacher in paraprofessional positions, which are not needed.” This would equal about 20-25 positions.

It furthers says, “we are also looking to eliminate another 15-20 teacher and paraprofessional position is based on enrollment and course selection/master schedule needs.”

The plan also claims $1 million will be saved if middle schools were to go from block schedules to a seven-period day. This change would affect 11 positions.

The scheduling decision for this change is projected to be finalized in March, whereas identifying the positions that will be cut should be announced in April.

Zone 8 board member Greg Adams questioned if this was a money decision or academic decision.

“if it’s going to hurt academics, we wouldn’t want to do it even if it’s going to save money,” Adams advised.

“This move, outside of a financial impact, was viewed favorably from an academic and structural standpoint,” Wright responded.

The district has made the full proposal available online for review by parents and the community.