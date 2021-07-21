Little Rock private school closes its doors for 2021-2022 school year

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officials with Miss Selma’s private school announced Wednesday that they will not open for the 2021-2022 school year.

The statement from the school said that after events from last year they have decided to close the school rather than risk having to close it later during the school year.

Miss Selma’s private school is an early childhood center for kids 2-years-old to 5th grade and has been open for the last 65 years.

The school said they are in the process of issuing full refunds to all families for the upcoming year.

The school made this statement in regards to the announcement