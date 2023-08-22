LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A recent Little Rock high school graduate is achieving her dream while facing a nightmare with her family.

When KARK 4 News first spoke with eStem graduate Sydney Massey last year, she was dreaming of attending Harvard. Now, that dream is a reality.

“I made sure to study really hard in classes, and I studied really hard for the ACT,” Sydney said.

She scored a perfect 36 on the exam, but a test she didn’t see coming is one her family has been tackling now. Howard Massey, Sydney’s Dad, said his wife’s health has been challenging.

“We are blessed and ecstatic about it, and still yet crestfallen because we are not going to be able to move her in,” Howard said.

Sydney’s mother, Carrie, was diagnosed with liver failure last year, and Howard Massey said it was a domino effect on her health after that.

“She was essentially dying. We were in ICU for I don’t know how many months,” Howard said.

Sydney’s parents spent the majority of her senior year at the hospital and now will miss her first days as a Harvard student, as her cousin is going to help her move in, not her parents.

“It was just hard for her to not be at my homecoming, and stuff like that but you know it just gave me more motivation to really work hard to do well for her,” Sydney said.

Medical costs aren’t the only strain the family has felt.

“Getting into Harvard is one thing, and paying for it is something else,” Howard said.

Sydney has numerous scholarships, but the medical bills and college expenses outside of tuition have the family stretched thin.

“I thought we were prepared, and we were prepared, but a major illness really puts a drain on the family’s finances,” Howard said.

They say it has made them closer, and even with the trials she’s faced, Sydney said she’s ready for anything else that comes her way.

“I know that everything’s going to be okay, so I’m just going to stick through it, and work my hardest in Harvard for them,” Sydney said.