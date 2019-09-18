Leader of Mena School District named Superintendent of the Year

MENA, Ark. (News Release)- Benny Weston, Superintendent of Mena School District, was presented with the 2020 Arkansas Superintendent of the Year Award. Dr. Richard Abernathy, Executive Director for the Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators (AAEA), along with former Superintendents of the Year and local legislators, surprised Mr. Weston, presenting him with the award at a meeting in the Mena School District on September 17.

The American Association of School Administrators (AASA) National Superintendent of the Year program, sponsored by ARAMARK Education, ING and AASA, pays tribute to the talent and vision of the men and women who lead the nation’s public schools. Candidates are judged on the following criteria: leadership for learning, communication, professionalism, and community involvement. Each state association of school administrators selects a State Superintendent of the Year. These superintendents are then in the running for National Superintendent of the Year and will be recognized and honored at the AASA National Conference on Education February 13-15 in San Diego, CA.

Mr. Weston has been a long-time member of the AAEA and is in his third year serving on the AAEA Board of Directors. He has served on AAEA legislative committees and the Commissioner of Education Advisory Counsel. He is currently President of the Rural Education Association and Vice President of the Arkansas Activities Association.

Dr. Abernathy stated, “It is an honor to be able to come back to my home town and recognize a great educational leader in Benny Weston. I have known Benny for many years and he has always impressed me by his leadership style and putting kids first. Benny has been not only an educational leader in Mena but for the state as well.”

Mr. Weston’s Background-

Educational Administrative Experience:

· Superintendent – Mena School District – July 2012 to present

· Superintendent – Mount Ida School District – July 1998 to June 2012

The Mena School District is located in rural western Arkansas and covers 434.16 square miles. The district has a student enrollment of 1,700 and serves grades Pre-K – 12.