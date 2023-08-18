LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Students are wrapping up the first week of school today, but for Cloverdale Middle School, it’s the last first week it will have in its current building.

Tylisa Hampton joined KARK 4 Today live from the school with a look at how students are living in the moment.

The middle school will retire its current building at the end of the year and start fresh in a new building next school year. Retired teachers and alumni came back for the last first week at the school to show support of the upcoming transition.

Earlier this week, the school surprised principal Wanda Ruffins after she announced that she will retire at the end of the school year. She has been an educator for more than 40 years.