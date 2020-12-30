Landers Classroom Heroes Award winner for November

The November winner has been announced for the Landers Classroom Heroes Award.

The honor goes to Nancy Gibbons.

She is the 8th Grade Business Education/Career Development teacher at Pinnacle View Middle School in the Little Rock School District.

Gibbons is marking her 31st year of teaching. Her students have included all three of her own daughters.

She’s also been named the Semester Hero and receives a $2,500 VISA gift card courtesy of Steve Landers Auto Group.

The Landers Classroom Heroes Award program continues through April 2021.

To nominate or vote for a teacher, visit ARClassroomHeroes.com.