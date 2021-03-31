Landers Classroom Heroes Award winner for March: Katelyn Northington

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – KARK and our sister station FOX16 have teamed up with Steve Landers Auto Group for the Landers Classroom Heroes Award underway through April.

This week we announce the winner for the month of March.

It’s Katelyn Northington, who teaches 3rd grade at Crestwood Elementary in North Little Rock.

Northington and her school both win a $250 Visa gift card and a basket of school supplies.

There will be one more monthly winner in April, then the final selection of a Grand Prize Winner who will receive $1,250 and $1,250 for their school.

To nominate a teacher, visit ARClassroomHeroes.com.