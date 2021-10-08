Landers Classroom Hero for September: Stephanie Edmonson

A Cabot teacher has been named the September Classroom Hero in the Landers Auto Group “Do Good, Feel Good” campaign.

The honor goes to Stephanie Edmonson from Cabot Middle School South.

She is a special education paraprofessional.

Edmonson was nominated for inspiring her students to care about their community and for taking care of that same community herself.

Classroom Hero nominations for October are now open at ARClassroomHeroes.com, where you’ll find full details.

During the campaign, a total of six teachers will be chosen as nominees to compete for the grand prize.

Nominees will win a Visa gift card for their school, and a bag of school supplies.

One grand prize winner will be chosen in December and again in May. They will receive $2,500.