Landers Classroom Hero for Fall 2021 Semester: DeAndre Ellis

A Jacksonville teacher has been named the Fall 2021 Semester Classroom Hero in the Landers Auto Group “Do Good, Feel Good” campaign.

The honor goes to DeAndre Ellis, who was also the November winner of the Landers Classroom Hero Award.

Ellis teaches at Murrell Taylor Elementary where he works with K-5th grade scholars as they create and meet some of their life goals.

He’s described as going above and beyond the call of duty for his students.

Ellis was nominated for making sure his students know they can do anything they put their minds to.

The honored educator and his school will each receive a $1,250 prize.