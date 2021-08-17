Lake Hamilton student claims being threatened with suspension for refusing to wear a mask

PEARCY, Ark. — A Lake Hamilton Junior High School student said she is being threatened with suspension after refusing to wear a mask to school despite a district-wide mask mandate.

Ninth-grader, Shelby Ault, said on Monday she showed up with no mask and was sent home.

“Mr. Cook and several other teachers told me that I need a mask and I say no sir, no mam, I’m not wearing one,” student, Shelby Ault said.

She returned Tuesday with no mask and she was again turned away.

Her father said he was told she would be suspended if she came back to school Wednesday without a mask.

The ninth-grader said she has several different issues with the mask.

Her father said its caused nose bleeds and even an upper respiratory infection.

“Because it’s caused a lot of problems for me and it’s not comfortable I’m always picking at it and it caused a lot of acne,” Shelby said.

“I’ve always taught her to stand up for herself, don’t take anything from anybody,” Josh Ault, her father said.

Shelby said she plans to go back to school today Wednesday without a mask.

In the meantime, the family hopes to have another meeting with the district and come to a better outcome so she can get an education and continue playing in the band.