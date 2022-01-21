Kirkpatrick family donates $1 million to create UAMS College of Medicine chair

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences announced Friday that the university received a $1 million dollar gift from the Don and Carolyn Kirkpatrick family.

According to university officials, the gift was donated to create an endowed chair in the UAMS College of Medicine Division of Cardiovascular Medicine.

University officials said the Kirkpatrick family wanted to express their gratitude to the physicians and volunteers at UAMS with a gift they said would help advance the world-class cardiology care available at the university.

Dr. J. Paul Mounsey, director of the Division of Cardiovascular Medicine in the Department of Internal Medicine will become the inaugural holder of the Don and Carolyn Kirkpatrick Chair in Cardiovascular Medicine, according to school officials.

Executive vice chancellor of UAMS and dean of the College of Medicine Dr. Susan S. Smyth expressed the school’s gratitude of the gift and how the donation will help support Mounsey and his team at UAMS.

“Dr. Mounsey is providing visionary leadership for the UAMS Health Heart Center and our clinical services, cardiovascular education and training, and cardiology research initiatives,” Smyth said. “This endowment will provide crucial support for him and his outstanding team in all of these areas.”

Mounsey also expressed his thoughts on the monetary gift, saying “Our efforts will be transformed by this leadership gift from the Kirkpatrick family.”