Improvement Projects Underway for Little Rock School District

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - The Little Rock School District is busy catching up on improvement projects during summer break.

They'll be addressing lighting, heating, cooling, roofs and athletic facilities.

Superintendent Michael Poore expects parents will also be glad to hear that upgraded security systems are expanding into middle school buildings.

"An additional $20 million worth of projects going on throughout all sorts of schools to improve and enhance learning environments," says Superintendent Mike Poore.

Poore says the largest project under way is the new $100 million Southwest High School, which is on track to open in August in 2019.