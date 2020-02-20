High tech helps UA Little Rock students build for the future

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Students at UA Little Rock are getting some high tech help as they learn about buildings and building components.

On Thursday, a dedication ceremony was held for a Building Information Management (BIM) Lab that offers cutting edge, virtual modeling.

The BIM Lab assures that construction management and engineering students are exposed to state-of-the-art methods for project coordination using visualization tools to solve coordination problems so projects are finished on time and on budget.

The students were joined by the UA Little Rock chancellor, faculty and staff; as well as participating community members from the construction industry.

The Associated General Contractors of Arkansas donated funds for technology and equipment.