ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – The Henderson State University (HSU) Faculty Senate on Wednesday voted for a “no confidence” resolution regarding the administration of Chancellor Charles Ambrose.

On Monday, HSU announced a planned series of deep cuts to its undergraduate degree program, that would do away with not only 25 different programs but also professors to save the school almost $5.5 million through 2024.

A copy of Wednesday’s resolution will now be sent to Dr. Ambrose and to HSU President Dr. Chuck Welch, now president of the Arkansas State University system.

In the no-confidence resolution, the faculty senate says the process for identifying faculty for termination has not been correctly followed, as set out in the Faculty Handbook..

The resolution also calls for tabling all decisions regarding changes in personnel until the faculty “has deemed them appropriate to the university’s financial needs and in alignment with its mission.”

Henderson State is a part of the Arkansas State University System, the second-largest higher education system in the state, serving 38,000 students.